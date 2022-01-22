Origin Sport (ORS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $108,981.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $108,981.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00089483 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000216 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

