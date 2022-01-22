Oxen Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $30.17 million and $455,358.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,983.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,395.58 or 0.06847632 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00309644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.00833833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068687 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00431635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00255158 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,827,164 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

