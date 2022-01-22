Oxygen Price Down 46% Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and $1.13 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

