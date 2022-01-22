Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Shares Down 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13. 8,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

