Pallapay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $386,185.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and $386,185.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.12 or 0.06950743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,040.30 or 0.99649805 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 530,954,058 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.