Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 122,909 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,909 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Genworth Financial worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

GNW opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

