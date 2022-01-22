Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 103.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,407,000 after buying an additional 325,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $217.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

