Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 508.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,018 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of M opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

