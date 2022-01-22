Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

