Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $30,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $21,256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $20,206,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

