Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 43,562 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.04 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $917.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

