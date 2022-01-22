Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 212,840 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,840 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

NYSE:HLT opened at $142.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,094.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

