Parachute Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 43% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $693,919.03 and $158,587.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00032247 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

