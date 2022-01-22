Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading 16.5% Lower This Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $12.60 or 0.00035993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $39.21 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,081 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

