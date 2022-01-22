Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.69 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.18 ($0.10). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 7.18 ($0.10), with a volume of 12,835 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of £7.40 million and a P/E ratio of -10.26.

In other Parity Group news, insider Mark Braund purchased 134,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,426.20 ($12,861.51).

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

