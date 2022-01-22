Particl Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,682.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Particl has a market cap of $18.15 million and $18,682.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00004348 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003457 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.00557661 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019041 BTC.

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,858,993 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

