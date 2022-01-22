Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 160.1% against the US dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $7,278.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

