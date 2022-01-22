Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $944.72 million and $32.05 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00087819 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018182 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

