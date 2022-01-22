Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.45% of Paylocity worth $68,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.79.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

