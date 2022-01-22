Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.67.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $507.74 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.82, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

