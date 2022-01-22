Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 192.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

