Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Global Payments by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

