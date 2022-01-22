Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.18.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $164.73 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.11 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

