Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

