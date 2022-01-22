Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,249 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 90.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 717,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 58,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

