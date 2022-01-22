Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $386,823,000 after purchasing an additional 442,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

EBAY opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

