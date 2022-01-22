Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 1,262 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 55.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 134.2% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 231.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 24,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $220.52 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.10 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, cut their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.59.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

