Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 22,454 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Western Union by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 274,532 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 298,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.