Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 8,323 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 203.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.61 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.