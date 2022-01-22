Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $235.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

