Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,143 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $371.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

