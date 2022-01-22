Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,896 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.