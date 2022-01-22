Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after acquiring an additional 154,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS stock opened at $150.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.71. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

