Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,262 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.