Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 4,399 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.