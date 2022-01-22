Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 87 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $89,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,458.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,563.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,515.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.