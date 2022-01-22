Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

SBUX stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.47 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

