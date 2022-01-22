Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DraftKings by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1,058.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $2,459,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,970,573. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

