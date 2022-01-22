PegNet Market Capitalization Tops $53,219.65 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 93.7% lower against the dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $53,219.65 and approximately $3,086.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.79 or 0.06925874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,354.25 or 1.00073540 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003443 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

