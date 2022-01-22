Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 485 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $402.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

