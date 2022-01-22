Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

