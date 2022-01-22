Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.85 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.99.

