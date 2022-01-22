Pendle Reaches Market Cap of $22.77 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Pendle has a total market cap of $22.77 million and approximately $991,466.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 42.6% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00052047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.43 or 0.06929638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,225.77 or 1.00064987 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.