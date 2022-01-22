Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce $194.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.21 million. Penumbra posted sales of $166.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $737.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.78 million to $737.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $853.26 million to $867.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $218.30 on Friday. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 239.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.