Peony Achieves Market Cap of $23.51 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Peony has a total market cap of $23.51 million and $100,708.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00031821 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 103,357,294 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.