People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 5,903 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.87. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

