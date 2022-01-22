People s United Financial Inc. Buys 2,262 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 5.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $70.82 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

