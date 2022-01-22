People s United Financial Inc. Buys 26,132 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.06 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

