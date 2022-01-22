People s United Financial Inc. Buys 4,735 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after buying an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,580,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Anthem by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $441.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.55.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

