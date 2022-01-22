People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 388,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 38,767 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

TSM opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $645.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.